Jarange begins fast, asks govt to notify quota law





Addressing a press conference at Antarwali Sarati village, the venue of his hunger strike, Jarange reiterated that cases registered against protesters from the Maratha community across the state be withdrawn immediately.





"The government should convene a special session of the state legislature in two days and bring legislation concerning 'sage soyare' (blood relatives). The government must issue (OBC) caste certificates to 57 lakh people who possess Kunbi records," he said.





Jarange also demanded that the Justice Sandip Shinde Committee, expedite the work assigned to it.





The committee was constituted by the government initially to look into the Kunbi antecedents of Marathas from the Marathwada region.





Its scope was expanded subsequently. Jarange said the report of the State Backward Class Commission which conducted a survey recently to determine the educational, social, and economic backwardness of the Maratha community, be adopted.





Queried on a letter received by Maharashtra minister and senior OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal purportedly threatening to harm him, Jarange alleged the NCP leader might have orchestrated the threat to demand protection for himself.





Notably, Jarange and Bhujbal often trade barbs over the Maratha quota issue. -- PTI

