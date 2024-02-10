RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Jarange begins fast, asks govt to notify quota law
February 10, 2024  21:15
image
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Saturday started an indefinite fast demanding that a special session of the state legislature be convened in two days to convert the draft notification on "blood relatives" of Kunbi Marathas into a law. 

Addressing a press conference at Antarwali Sarati village, the venue of his hunger strike, Jarange reiterated that cases registered against protesters from the Maratha community across the state be withdrawn immediately. 

"The government should convene a special session of the state legislature in two days and bring legislation concerning 'sage soyare' (blood relatives). The government must issue (OBC) caste certificates to 57 lakh people who possess Kunbi records," he said. 

Jarange also demanded that the Justice Sandip Shinde Committee, expedite the work assigned to it. 

The committee was constituted by the government initially to look into the Kunbi antecedents of Marathas from the Marathwada region. 

Its scope was expanded subsequently. Jarange said the report of the State Backward Class Commission which conducted a survey recently to determine the educational, social, and economic backwardness of the Maratha community, be adopted. 

Queried on a letter received by Maharashtra minister and senior OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal purportedly threatening to harm him, Jarange alleged the NCP leader might have orchestrated the threat to demand protection for himself. 

Notably, Jarange and Bhujbal often trade barbs over the Maratha quota issue. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Sasaram, playing cricket was a crime, says Akash Deep after his maiden Test call-up
In Sasaram, playing cricket was a crime, says Akash Deep after his maiden Test call-up

Akash Deep had just finished his spell and was manning the boundary when he heard everyone in the Bengal dressing room clapping in unison and congratulating him.

Will army help Nawaz Sharif as Pak heads for hung parliament?
Will army help Nawaz Sharif as Pak heads for hung parliament?

Springing a surprise, independents backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party won the lion's share of 101 seats in the National Assembly in Thursday's election.

Messi mess: Another Argentina friendly cancelled
Messi mess: Another Argentina friendly cancelled

Argentina's friendly against Ivory Coast, scheduled to be held in Beijing in March, has been cancelled, the Chinese city's football association said on Saturday, following a backlash against Lionel Messi's failure to play in a match in...

India vs Australia: Key head-to-head battles to watch out for
India vs Australia: Key head-to-head battles to watch out for

The stage is set for another blockbuster India vs Australia ICC final. The two powerhouses of cricket are chasing a historic win on Sunday.

JD-U issues whip to MLAs ahead of Nitish-led NDA govt's trust vote on Monday
JD-U issues whip to MLAs ahead of Nitish-led NDA govt's trust vote on Monday

JD-U chief whip Shravan Kumar said those defying the whip "will lose their membership" even as he maintained that it was a "routine exercise that takes place ahead of every assembly session".

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances