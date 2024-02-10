RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Jaishankar visits Sailani Avenue in Perth named after Indian-origin soldier
February 10, 2024  16:38
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visitS Sailani Avenue in Perth/Jaishankar on X
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visitS Sailani Avenue in Perth/Jaishankar on X
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday visited Sailani Avenue in Perth named after Indian-origin soldier Nain Singh Sailani, who sacrificed his life during World War I while serving the Australian Imperial Force. 

Jaishankar is here to attend the two-day Indian Ocean Conference. 

"Visited Sailani Avenue in Perth. Named after Nain Singh Sailani, an Indian-origin soldier honoured in Australia. Glad to meet some of our veterans and Indian community leaders there," Jaishankar posted on X. 

Records show that Sailani worked as a labourer before joining the Australian Imperial Force in Perth on February 7, 1916. 

Shimla-born Nain Singh was 43 when he was assigned as a soldier to the 44th Infantry Battalion of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (Anzac). 

He was one of 12 known Anzacs from the Indian community who enlisted with the Australian Imperial Forces in 1916, and one of two who were killed in an offensive campaign by Germany on Belgium during World War I. 

He is buried in Belgium, alongside fellow Australian soldiers who were killed in action and is the recipient of three medals including the British War Medal, the Victory Medal and the 1914/15 Star. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'The more we automate, the more work will come'
'The more we automate, the more work will come'

'We do not see people getting reduced, but because of automation, we will do more work.'

'The Ravi of Ravichandran Ashwin hasn't risen so far in this series'
'The Ravi of Ravichandran Ashwin hasn't risen so far in this series'

Former India opener Aakash Chopra lashed out at off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for not being creative enough on the batting-friendly pitches as he has produced disappointing performances in the first two Tests against England.

Australia's Road to U19 World Cup final!
Australia's Road to U19 World Cup final!

India and Australia will battle it out for supremacy in the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup final on Sunday in Benoni. Check out Australia's road to final.

Sec 144 clamped in Bengal village after protests for TMC leader's arrest
Sec 144 clamped in Bengal village after protests for TMC leader's arrest

Local women with sticks and brooms in their hands took out processions in different areas of Sandeshkhali as the protests intensified on the second day on Friday.

Not Rohit, not Rahul but this player is a 'problem' for England
Not Rohit, not Rahul but this player is a 'problem' for England

Jaiswal is only the fourth Indian left-hander besides Sourav Ganguly, Gautam Gambhir and Kambli to smash a Test double ton.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances