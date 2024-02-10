Himachal deputy CM Agnihotri's wife dies of heart attack at 56





She was 56.





Her last rites were performed at a crematorium in Una district on Saturday afternoon.





Simmi's daughter Aastha lit the pyre in the presence of ministers, leaders of various political parties and a large number of people present there.





She had cardiac arrest late Friday evening and was being taken to Max Hospital in Chandigarh but died on the way.





Her body was brought from Chandigarh to native Goindpur Jai Chand Nichala village at 4 am.





Aastha also shouldered her mother's bier along with her father Mukesh Agnihotri and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.





Many leaders including BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, BJP state president Dr. Rajiv Bindal, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur and Union Minister Anurag Thakur, former CM PK Dhumal have expressed grief over the demise of Simmi Agnihotri. -- PTI

Himachal Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri's wife Simmi Agnihotri died of a heart attack.