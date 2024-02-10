RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Himachal deputy CM Agnihotri's wife dies of heart attack at 56
February 10, 2024  20:48
Himachal Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri
Himachal Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri
Himachal Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri's wife Simmi Agnihotri died of a heart attack. 

She was 56.

Her last rites were performed at a crematorium in Una district on Saturday afternoon.

Simmi's daughter Aastha lit the pyre in the presence of ministers, leaders of various political parties and a large number of people present there.

She had cardiac arrest late Friday evening and was being taken to Max Hospital in Chandigarh but died on the way. 

Her body was brought from Chandigarh to native Goindpur Jai Chand Nichala village at 4 am.

Aastha also shouldered her mother's bier along with her father Mukesh Agnihotri and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Many leaders including BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, BJP state president Dr. Rajiv Bindal, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur and Union Minister Anurag Thakur, former CM PK Dhumal have expressed grief over the demise of Simmi Agnihotri. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Sasaram, playing cricket was a crime, says Akash Deep after his maiden Test call-up
In Sasaram, playing cricket was a crime, says Akash Deep after his maiden Test call-up

Akash Deep had just finished his spell and was manning the boundary when he heard everyone in the Bengal dressing room clapping in unison and congratulating him.

Will army help Nawaz Sharif as Pak heads for hung parliament?
Will army help Nawaz Sharif as Pak heads for hung parliament?

Springing a surprise, independents backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party won the lion's share of 101 seats in the National Assembly in Thursday's election.

Messi mess: Another Argentina friendly cancelled
Messi mess: Another Argentina friendly cancelled

Argentina's friendly against Ivory Coast, scheduled to be held in Beijing in March, has been cancelled, the Chinese city's football association said on Saturday, following a backlash against Lionel Messi's failure to play in a match in...

India vs Australia: Key head-to-head battles to watch out for
India vs Australia: Key head-to-head battles to watch out for

The stage is set for another blockbuster India vs Australia ICC final. The two powerhouses of cricket are chasing a historic win on Sunday.

JD-U issues whip to MLAs ahead of Nitish-led NDA govt's trust vote on Monday
JD-U issues whip to MLAs ahead of Nitish-led NDA govt's trust vote on Monday

JD-U chief whip Shravan Kumar said those defying the whip "will lose their membership" even as he maintained that it was a "routine exercise that takes place ahead of every assembly session".

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances