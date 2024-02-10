RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Haldwani violence: 5 held, 19 booked; curfew lifted
February 10, 2024  12:11
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami interacts with cops and people who were injured in the Haldwani violence on Friday/ANI Photo
Authorities arrested five people and three FIRs were registered against 19 persons besides about 5,000 unidentified people, in the February 8 violence that broke out after an anti-encroachment drive in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area of Uttarakhand.  

Six people died in the violence that erupted after the anti-encroachment drive on Thursday, following which a curfew was imposed in the area.  

The three FIRs were registered on Friday, and police stressed that there was no fresh violence and that the situation was under control.  

State additional director general of police (law & order) AP Anshuman said, "The situation in Haldwani is normal, curfew has been lifted. Curfew continues in Banbhoolpura. Three FIRs have been registered and five people have been arrested...CCTV footage is being checked...Five people died and three people are seriously injured. Several police officials are injured..."  

The police said they have taken many people into custody and searches have begun and miscreants are being identified.  

Senior superintendent of police, Nainital, PN Meena also said that three cases were registered in which 19 people have been named and 5,000 unknown people have also been included in the cases.  

Security personnel have been deployed in parts of the violence-hit area after clashes erupted on Thursday night following the anti-encroachment drive.  
