RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Gurugram youth hits ACP with car for informing cop father about his car stunts on e-way
February 10, 2024  01:03
image
Enraged by the slap he received from his police officer father over car stunts in Gurugram in Haryana, a youth hit an ACP who caught him in the act on Dwarka Expressway with his SUV, the police said on Friday. 

The accused was arrested on Thursday, more than three weeks after the incident, and his SUV was recovered, they said. ACP (crime) Varun Dahiya suffered injuries in his knees and abdomen and had to be hospitalised. 

He remained on leave for several days for the treatment, police said. According to police, the incident took place on Dwarka Expressway near Garhi Harsaru in Sector 10A police station area on the night of January 17 when ACP Dahiya and an inspector of the crime unit were on patrol in their government vehicle. 

The ACP saw a youth doing stunts in an SUV on the road. 

The youth was asked to stop and then he was interrogated, the police said. 

When the youth said that his father was a special police officer in Gurugram Police, ACP Dahiya asked him to call his father. 

The SPO reached the spot after some time, he slapped his son in front of the ACP and the inspector, the police said. 

Angry over the slap, the youth, as he was leaving from the spot, hit the ACP with the side of the car. 

The ACP fell down on the ground, while the inspector and driver of the police car escaped narrowly, the police said. 

ACP Dahiya was admitted to the hospital for several days and joined duty this week, they added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Elected representative can't go against will of electorate: HC on defection
Elected representative can't go against will of electorate: HC on defection

The court made the observation while dismissing a petition connected with defection in one of the local self government bodies in Idukki district.

Gathered inputs from 15L people for 3rd term road map: Modi
Gathered inputs from 15L people for 3rd term road map: Modi

Modi said that for nearly one and a half years he has been putting in place details of new schemes to give new pace to the country's development and curb poverty.

Speaker to face no-trust motion before Nitish govt's floor test on Feb 12
Speaker to face no-trust motion before Nitish govt's floor test on Feb 12

The assembly secretariat released the business agenda of the House for Monday, when the budget session will commence, with a customary address by the Governor to members of the bicameral legislature.

I try and give players the freedom and importance, says Captain Rohit
I try and give players the freedom and importance, says Captain Rohit

India captain Rohit Sharma on Friday opened up about leading the side and the leadership role he plays for the national team, stating that as a skipper he tries to build confidence and trust in players.

Pathum Nissanka scripts history; surpasses Jayasuriya
Pathum Nissanka scripts history; surpasses Jayasuriya

Pathum Nissanka on Friday became the first Sri Lanka batter to score a men's ODI double hundred.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances