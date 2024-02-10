RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Five yrs of 17th LS was of reform, perform: Modi
February 10, 2024  18:56
PM Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Interim Budget Session of the Parliament on Saturday/ANI Photo
PM Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Interim Budget Session of the Parliament on Saturday/ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the five years of the 17th Lok Sabha were a period of reform, perform and transform with the country moving towards "big changes" at a fast pace. 

In his address in the Lok Sabha on the last day of the Budget session, Modi said that during the last five years, game-changing reforms were made in which a strong foundation of a 21st century India can be seen. 

"The country has moved towards big changes at a fast pace and all members of the House made an important contribution. Such works were completed for which people had waited for centuries," the prime minister said in the final session before the Lok Sabha polls. 

For generations, people had dreamt of one Constitution but this House made that possible by removing Article 370, he said and noted that several important decisions were taken during the 17th Lok Sabha. 

"Several challenges were met and the country was given an appropriate direction," Modi said. 

"These five years have been of reform, perform and transform. It is rare that we reform, perform and also see transformation. The country will keep blessing the 17th Lok Sabha," he said. 

The prime minister thanked MPs and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. 

"You (Birla) always had a smile on your face no matter what happens. You led this House in an impartial manner and I laud you for it. There were times of anger and accusations but you handled these situations with patience and ran the house wisely," Modi said, hailing Birla. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nowhere else majority community waited so long for faith: Amit Shah
Nowhere else majority community waited so long for faith: Amit Shah

The Supreme Court verdict on the Ram temple showed India's secular character to the world, Shah said.

WPL 2024: Giants name Tahuhu as Cheatle's replacement
WPL 2024: Giants name Tahuhu as Cheatle's replacement

New Zealand pacer Lea Tahuhu was on Saturday named as replacement for Australia's left-arm quick Lauren Cheatle by Gujarat Giants ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) starting on February 23.

Pakistan Poll Results Stun Army
Pakistan Poll Results Stun Army

The result is a big blow to the military establishment, revealing the limits of 'political engineering'. It reflected the anger of the electorate, especially its younger voters, who have spoken decisively against the persistent...

WI pace sensation Joseph roped in by LSG as Wood's replacement
WI pace sensation Joseph roped in by LSG as Wood's replacement

West Indies pace sensation Shamar Joseph, who single-handedly won a Test against Australia last month, was on Saturday roped in by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the upcoming IPL season as replacement for England's Mark Wood.

PCB unhappy with Babar, Shaheen; to revisit players' social media policy
PCB unhappy with Babar, Shaheen; to revisit players' social media policy

The Pakistan Cricket Board is not happy with former skipper Babar Azam and the current national T20 skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi participating on a space with fans conducted on social media platform 'X'.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances