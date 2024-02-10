RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Farmers' Delhi march: Haryana suspends mobile internet, bulk SMS in 7 districts
February 10, 2024  21:03
File image
File image
The Haryana government on Saturday ordered the suspension of mobile internet services and bulk SMS in seven districts ahead of farmers' proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13. 

According to an official order, the mobile internet services will remain suspended in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts from 6 am on February 11 to 23:59 pm on February 13. 

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha has announced the 'Delhi Chalo' march by more than 200 farmers' unions on February 13 to press the Centre for accepting their several demands, including enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price for crops. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Sasaram, playing cricket was a crime, says Akash Deep after his maiden Test call-up
In Sasaram, playing cricket was a crime, says Akash Deep after his maiden Test call-up

Akash Deep had just finished his spell and was manning the boundary when he heard everyone in the Bengal dressing room clapping in unison and congratulating him.

Will army help Nawaz Sharif as Pak heads for hung parliament?
Will army help Nawaz Sharif as Pak heads for hung parliament?

Springing a surprise, independents backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party won the lion's share of 101 seats in the National Assembly in Thursday's election.

Messi mess: Another Argentina friendly cancelled
Messi mess: Another Argentina friendly cancelled

Argentina's friendly against Ivory Coast, scheduled to be held in Beijing in March, has been cancelled, the Chinese city's football association said on Saturday, following a backlash against Lionel Messi's failure to play in a match in...

India vs Australia: Key head-to-head battles to watch out for
India vs Australia: Key head-to-head battles to watch out for

The stage is set for another blockbuster India vs Australia ICC final. The two powerhouses of cricket are chasing a historic win on Sunday.

JD-U issues whip to MLAs ahead of Nitish-led NDA govt's trust vote on Monday
JD-U issues whip to MLAs ahead of Nitish-led NDA govt's trust vote on Monday

JD-U chief whip Shravan Kumar said those defying the whip "will lose their membership" even as he maintained that it was a "routine exercise that takes place ahead of every assembly session".

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances