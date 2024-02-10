RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Elephant attack: Kerala announces Rs 10 lakh compensation to man's family
February 10, 2024  19:19
The Kerala government on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation and assured a job to one of the family members of the 42-year old man, who was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Saturday morning at Mananthavady near Wayanad. 

A major protest broke out at Mananthavady over the death, with the locals taking it to the streets with the body of Aji, who died at the Mananthavady Medical College where he was admitted following the attack that occurred at around 7.30 am on Saturday. 

However, after the announcement of various relief assured by the government, the agitators ended their protest and handed over the body for post-mortem. 

Forest minister AK Saseendran announced that the government will take care of the education of the two children of the deceased man. 

District collector Renu Raj, who held the conciliatory talks with the protesters, told the media that the demand for Rs 50 lakh as compensation will be forwarded for the consideration of the government. 

"We will hand over Rs ten lakh compensation on Monday. The district authorities will send a recommendation to provide a permanent job for his wife," Raj said. -- PTI
