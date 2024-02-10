RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ED summons Salman Khurshid's wife for questioning in money-laundering case
February 10, 2024  13:43
Louise Khurshid/File image
Louise Khurshid/File image
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress leader Salman Khurshid's wife Louise Khurshid for questioning in a money-laundering investigation linked to alleged misuse of government funds in distribution of artificial limbs and equipment by a trust headed by her, sources said on Saturday. 

She has been asked to depose at the ED zonal office in Lucknow on February 15 for recording her statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said. 

Two days back, an MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly issued an arrest warrant against Louise Khurshid and an another accused in this case and fixed February 16 as the next date of hearing. 

Salman Khurshid also served as a Union minister in the UPA government. The ED case of money laundering stems from the state police's FIR of 2017. 

Special public prosecutor Achintya Dwivedi had said that during 2009-10, a programme for distribution of artificial limbs and equipment was organised by Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust for Disabled Persons, run by Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust of Louise Khurshid in Bhojipura area of the district. -- PTI
