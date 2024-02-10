RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Dismiss Maha govt and impose President's rule, says Uddhav
February 10, 2024  14:21
image
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday demanded the dismissal of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, targeting it over the law and order situation in the state. 

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, he also demanded that President's rule be imposed in the state and fresh polls be conducted. 

"We demand dismissal of the Maharashtra government," Thackeray said, citing law and order situation in the state after a leader of his party was shot dead in Dahisar on Thursday evening. 

The former chief minister also accused the state government of protecting mobsters. 

Former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar (40), son of Sena-UBT leader Vinod Ghosalkar, was shot dead during a Facebook Live by local businessman and social activist Mauris Noronha on Thursday evening. 

Noronha later killed himself, the police said. -- PTI 
