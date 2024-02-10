Discussion on Ram temple begins in Lok Sabha

Discussion on the construction of historic Shri Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala has begun in Lok Sabha on the last day of the budget session of Parliament.





Senior BJP leader Satyapal Singh initiated the discussion.





The budget session of Parliament, the last of the 17th Lok Sabha, began on January 31 and will conclude on Saturday.

The Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held in April-May this year.

The members of the ruling alliance are expected to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring the construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple after a protracted legal battle.