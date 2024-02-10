Declare Jan 22 a public holiday: Nitish MP in LS





The pran pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple was held on January 22, 2023 and the puja was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Participating in the debate on the Ram Temple in Lok Sabha, Sanosh Kumar Pintoo of the JD-U said January 22 is a historical day and it should be declared a public holiday.





He also expressed hope that an equally grand temple would be built at the birthplace of goddess Sita.





"Ram is incomplete without Sita and a grand temple should be constructed at the birthplace of Mata Sita in Bihar," he said. -- PTI

