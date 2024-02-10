RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong issues whip to its MPs in LS to ensure their presence in House
February 10, 2024  10:59
The Congress has issued a whip to its MPs in the Lok Sabha to ensure their presence in the House on Saturday.

The Lok Sabha will have a discussion on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Saturday, the last day of the budget session of Parliament.

The parliamentary leaders of the constituents of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will meet at Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's office in the morning before the parliamentary proceedings start.

The Congress has issued a three-line whip in the Lok Sabha, party sources said.

The budget session of Parliament, the last of the 17th Lok Sabha, began on January 31 and will conclude on Saturday.

The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May. -- PTI
