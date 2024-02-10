RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bureaucratic reshuffle: Centre makes key appointments in different departments
February 10, 2024  01:21
PM Narendra Modi interacts with officers in New Delhi, February 19, 2023/ANI Phto
The Centre on Friday made key appointments at joint secretary and equivalent level in its different departments. 

Madhukar Kumar Bhagat and Meera Srivastava, both Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre) officers, have been appointed as joint secretaries in the department of health & family welfare, for a tenure of five years, an order issued by the personnel ministry said. 

Senior bureaucrat Anjali Sinha has been appointed as joint secretary in the Department of Atomic Energy, Bhavna Saxena will be joint secretary, ministry of AYUSH, Binod Kumar has been named as secretary, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine under the ministry of AYUSH, and Indra Mallo will be joint secretary, National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention under the cabinet secretariat. 

Dhrubajyoti Sengupta has been named Joint Secretary, Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare, Yashashri Shukla will be Additional Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission and Kumar Sanjay Bariar has been appointed as additional secretary, Union Public Service Commission.

Krishan Kumar, a 2002-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of Odisha cadre, will be MD, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, it said. 

Anand Kumar Jha has been named joint secretary, ministry of cooperation, Krishan Kumar Singh will be JS in the ministry of electronics & Information technology and Akhilesh Misra has been named as ED (Personnel), Food Corporation of India, Hqrs under the Department of Food & Public Distribution, the order added. 

Shailendra Kumar, a 1999-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service officer has been appointed as the Joint Secretary, "Inquiry Commission into whether Dalit converts to religions other than Sikhism or Budhhism should get Scheduled Caste status, under the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment", for a tenure of five years, it said. -- PTI
