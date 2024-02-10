RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Artist A Ramachandran dies from prolonged illness at 89
February 10, 2024  17:35
Renowned artist A Ramachandran died from prolonged illness at his residence here on Saturday. 

He was 89. 

"He was sick for quite some time now and passed away at 9 this morning from medical complications, his son Rahul told PTI. 

Ramachandran will be cremated at Lodi Road crematorium on Monday at 2.30 pm, he added. 

Born in 1935 in Attingal, Kerala, Ramachandran was known for his monumental canvases, colourful oil and watercolour paintings. In 2002, he was elected a Fellow of the Lalit Kala Akademi and received the Padma Bhushan for outstanding service to the nation in 2005. -- PTI
