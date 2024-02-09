RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will RLD join BJP after Ratna for Charan Singh?
February 09, 2024  15:24
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary
After the announcement of Bharat Ratna to his grandfather and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicating an imminent alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls.

Appreciating the Central Government for conferring Bharat Ratna to former PM Charan Singh, he said that this decision proves that PM Modi understands the sentiment and character of the nation.

"What previous governments could not do until today has been completed by PM Modi's vision. I would like to once again express my gratitude to PM Modi's government for encouraging people who aren't part of the mainstream. It is a big day and an emotional moment for me. I want to thank the President, government, and PM Modi because this was part of his vision. Three awards have been given. The sentiments of the people are connected with this decision," he said.

When repeatedly questioned about joining hands with the BJP for the Lok Sabha Polls the RLD Chief said" 

"Koi kasar rehti hai? Aaj main kis muh se inkaar karoon aapke sawalon ko." (Is there anything left? How can I deny this?)

However the RLD Chief kept some room open for further negotiation saying that speaking about seats on a day like this wasn't the right thing."

Talking about seats or votes will make this day less important. When I am congratulating and PM Modi has given a decision that proves he understands the basic sentiments and character of the nation," he said.
