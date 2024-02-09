RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Who's at the PM's lunch table?
February 09, 2024  16:43
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lunch with fellow Members of Parliament at the Parliament Canteen today. He was joined by MPs across party lines from states.
