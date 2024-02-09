Who was that? IndiGo flight returns due to stink





The flight 6E 449 returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) sometime after take off.





In a statement, IndiGo said there was a "momentary foul smell" and the pilot following standard operating procedures landed back in Delhi as a precaution. Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.





"An alternate aircraft was arranged for the passengers. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to all the passengers," the airline said. -- PTI

A Mumbai-bound IndiGo aircraft returned to the national capital on Friday morning, with the airline saying the plane came back as a precaution due to a "momentary foul smell".