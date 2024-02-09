RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sonia reacts to Bharat Ratna for Rao: Why not!
February 09, 2024  14:51
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday said she "welcomes" the announcement of giving Bharat Ratna to former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao. 

 Asked about the Bharat Ratna announcements, specifically for Rao, Sonia Gandhi in a short reply said, "I welcome them... why not".

 Former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh as well as agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday. PTI
