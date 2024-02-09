RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Reliance Consumer to buy Ravalgaon Sugar confectionery brands for Rs 27 cr
February 09, 2024  22:54
File image
Reliance Consumer will acquire Ravalgaon Sugar confectionery's brands, including Coffee Break and Paan Pasand, in a Rs 27 crore deal. 

Ravalgaon Sugar Farm, which owns brands such as Mango Mood, Coffee Break, Tutty Fruity, Paan Pasand, Choco Cream and Supreme, has sold its trademarks, recipes, all intellectual property rights to Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, as per a regulatory filing. 

In the filing, Ravalgaon Sugar Farm said its board "approved the sale, transfer and assignment of the trademarks, recipes, all intellectual property rights, including all rights, interests, and protections associated therewith, relating to the company's sugar boiled confectionery business to RCPL for a consideration of Rs 27 crore". 

A deed of assignment by its promoters Harshavardhan Bharat Doshi, Nihal Harshavardhan Doshi, and Lalan Ajay Kapadi has also been executed, it added. RCPL is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, which is the retail arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. 

The deal "does not envisage a sale of all assets and liabilities of the company", Ravalgon said, adding that it will continue to hold all other assets such as property, land, plant, building, equipment, machinery, etc, after the completion of the proposed transaction. 

According to Ravalgaon Sugar, it has found it difficult in recent years to sustain its sugar boiled confectionery business. -- PTI
