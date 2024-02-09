RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Reason why these four cheetahs died in Kuno is...
February 09, 2024  16:34
image
Namibian cheetah Shaurya died due to septicemia, making it the fourth big cat to have died due to this condition, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav informed the Rajya Sabha. 

 Shaurya died at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh on January 16 marking the 10th such fatality since the reintroduction of African big cats in India in 2022. 

 Three cheetahs -- a female named Tbilisi (from Namibia) and two South African males Tejas and Sooraj -- had died due to septicemia last year.

 "This condition arose from wounds beneath their dense winter coat on the back and neck regions, which became infested with maggots and subsequently led to septicemia," the environment ministry had said in the annual report on Project Cheetah last year. It was not clear if Shaurya died the same way. Yadav told the Upper House on Thursday that depending upon the availability of animals and the status of the introduced cheetahs, 12-14 animals are proposed to be brought from South Africa and Namibia or other African countries during the next five years. He said that action has been initiated for the introduction of cheetahs in the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh. Yadav informed the Upper House that seven of the 20 adult cheetahs brought from South Africa and Namibia and three of the 11 cubs born in India have died. Seven of the 11 cubs were born last month. According to officials, one of the biggest challenges faced in the first year of managing the cheetahs in India was the unexpected development of winter coats by some of the animals during the Indian summer and monsoon, in anticipation of the African winter (June to September). 

 The winter coat, combined with high humidity and temperatures, caused itching, prompting the animals to scratch their necks on tree trunks or the ground. This led to bruising and exposing the skin, where flies laid eggs, resulting in maggot infestations and, ultimately, bacterial infections and septicemia, leading to the deaths of three cheetahs, an official explained. India plans to import cheetahs that do not develop thicker winter coats, a senior official had told PTI earlier.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

PV Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, MS Swaminathan get Bharat Ratna
PV Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, MS Swaminathan get Bharat Ratna

The government had earlier announced the country's highest civilian honour for L K Advani and Karpoori Thakur.

Varun Kumar's allegation a distraction, plans in place
Varun Kumar's allegation a distraction, plans in place

It's a distraction, it's challenging: Coach Fulton on rape allegations against defender Varun Kumar

India may pip US as largest GitHub base soon: Nadella
India may pip US as largest GitHub base soon: Nadella

India is expected to overtake the US as the largest developer community on GitHub by 2027, Microsoft chairman and chief executive officer Satya Nadella said during his address to 1,100 developers and technology leaders at the Microsoft...

The dispute that led to Uddhav aide Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder
The dispute that led to Uddhav aide Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder

After coming out of jail, Noronha would frequently say that he wouldn't "spare" Ghosalkar.

Muslim schoolboy slapping row: SC slams UP govt
Muslim schoolboy slapping row: SC slams UP govt

The Supreme Court slammed the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday for not counselling students who were allegedly instructed by their school teacher to slap a Muslim boy for not doing his homework.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances