RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Public faith in force has diminished at some level, says Maha DGP
February 09, 2024  22:48
Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla/File image
Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla/File image
Maharashtra director general of police Rashmi Shukla on Friday said the public's faith in the force had "diminished" at some level and asserted that policing would be ineffective "without winning the trust and support of the community that we serve". 

Shukla, who took charge as the state's first woman DGP on January 9, shared her thoughts on X, formerly Twitter. 

It was the force's responsibility to win back the trust of the public by "moving past the errors of the past", she added. 

"I believe that our policing is ineffective without winning the trust and support of the community that we serve. However, it seems vital to recognise that, at some level, the public's faith in our police force has diminished," she said on X. 

"Moving past the errors of the past, I recognise it is our responsibility to win back your (citizens) trust and assure you that all police units in the state are and will continue working diligently to protect you and your rights," she said. 

Shukla said she had returned to Maharashtra armed with valuable experience gained from leading a Central Police Force and asserted she was committed to fostering the highest standards of professional conduct among all police personnel in the state. 

"We will rebuild bridges between police and communities, and I will not tolerate any unjustified acts of violence, exploitation, or misconduct by any members of the police force," she warned. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nawaz Sharif invites rival parties to form joint govt in Pakistan
Nawaz Sharif invites rival parties to form joint govt in Pakistan

Sharif, the three-time former premier, said that there is a need for all the political parties to sit together and form a government to pull Pakistan out of its difficulties.

The dispute that led to Uddhav aide Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder
The dispute that led to Uddhav aide Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder

After coming out of jail, Noronha would frequently say that he wouldn't "spare" Ghosalkar.

Was always confident about getting back to scoring runs: Padikkal
Was always confident about getting back to scoring runs: Padikkal

Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal on Friday expressed his delight after smashing his third century of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, saying he was always confident of making a strong back after going through a lean patch in the last...

Independents backed by Imran's party take lead in Pak poll
Independents backed by Imran's party take lead in Pak poll

Jailed ex-Pakistan premier Imran Khan's party-backed independent candidates on Friday sprang a surprise by winning 86 seats out of the 201 results declared following unusual delays and allegations of rigging, as the country appeared...

MCC Committee recommends at least 3-match Test series
MCC Committee recommends at least 3-match Test series

A minimum of three-match Test series and the home team footing the bill of the visiting side in a bilateral contest are some of the recommendations made by the MCC's World Cricket Committee.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances