Public faith in force has diminished at some level, says Maha DGP





Shukla, who took charge as the state's first woman DGP on January 9, shared her thoughts on X, formerly Twitter.





It was the force's responsibility to win back the trust of the public by "moving past the errors of the past", she added.





"I believe that our policing is ineffective without winning the trust and support of the community that we serve. However, it seems vital to recognise that, at some level, the public's faith in our police force has diminished," she said on X.





"Moving past the errors of the past, I recognise it is our responsibility to win back your (citizens) trust and assure you that all police units in the state are and will continue working diligently to protect you and your rights," she said.





Shukla said she had returned to Maharashtra armed with valuable experience gained from leading a Central Police Force and asserted she was committed to fostering the highest standards of professional conduct among all police personnel in the state.





"We will rebuild bridges between police and communities, and I will not tolerate any unjustified acts of violence, exploitation, or misconduct by any members of the police force," she warned. -- PTI

