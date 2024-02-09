Paytm shares tank nearly 9%; fall for 2nd day





Shares of the company tumbled 8.20 per cent to Rs 410 on the NSE. Shares of One97 Communications Ltd fell 10 per cent to hit lower circuit limit on Thursday, after a two-day rally in the stock fizzled out. One97 Communications stock price had climbed 10 per cent on Wednesday and rebounded over 3 per cent on Tuesday after three days of sharp fall. From February 1-5 (three days of trading), the company's stock tumbled over 42 per cent, wiping out Rs 20,471.25 crore from its market valuation, following the Reserve Bank of India's crackdown.





On January 31, the RBI ordered Paytm Payments Bank Ltd, a restricted bank that can take deposits but cannot lend, to not take any further deposits or conduct credit transactions or carry out top-ups on any customers accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, and cards for paying road tolls after February 29.





Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said there are no systemic worries and the action on Paytm was driven by a "lack of compliance" at Paytm.

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd, which owns the Paytm brand, tanked nearly 9 per cent on Friday as investors continued to dump the stock. Extending its previous day's decline, the stock dived 8.67 per cent to Rs 408.30 on the BSE.