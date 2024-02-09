RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Number of Indian voters nears 100 crore
February 09, 2024  21:00
File image
File image
The Election Commission on Friday said nearly 97 crore Indians will be eligible to vote in this year's Lok Sabha elections. 

It also said over two crore young electors in age group of 18 to 29 years have been added in the voters' list. 

There has been a six per cent increase in registered voters from 2019, when the last Lok Sabha polls were held. 

The registered voters then were 91.20 crore. 

"The largest electorate in the world - 96.88 crore are registered to vote for the forthcoming General Elections in India," the EC said. 

The gender ratio has increased from 940 in 2023 to 948 in 2024, the poll panel said. 

The Commission has put special emphasis on purity and health of the electoral roll along with disclosures and transparency in the revision of electoral rolls, an official pointed out. 

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had explained at a press conference in Pune the various tasks involved in revision of electoral rolls along with participation of political parties at every stage. 

Over 2.63 crore new electors have been included in the electoral roll, out of which around 1.41 crore are women who surpassed the newly-enrolled male voters (1.22 crore) by over 15 per cent, the poll authority said. 

The EC also underlined that effort were made to support persons with disabilities by flagging around 88.35 lakh such voters in the electoral roll database. 

This, it said, will ensure accessibility and inclusivity on polling day. 

In 2019, voters who had identified them as persons with disability stood at 45.64 lakh. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'How can I deny': Jayant on reports of alliance with BJP
'How can I deny': Jayant on reports of alliance with BJP

Appreciating the central government for conferring Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, he said that this decision proves that Modi understands the sentiment and character of the nation.

Return of farmers' protest? Delhi borders fortified
Return of farmers' protest? Delhi borders fortified

Bracing for another agitation by farmers, police are fortifying the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-Haryana borders with barricades and deploying more than 5,000 security personnel, a senior police officer said here on Friday.

Warner 1st to achieve 100 appearances in all formats
Warner 1st to achieve 100 appearances in all formats

David Warner became Australia's first player from the nation to make 100 appearances in all formats of cricket

Babri, economic reforms, scams: Rao's action-packed 5-year term as PM
Babri, economic reforms, scams: Rao's action-packed 5-year term as PM

His five-year rule saw the Babri Masjid demolition, the rise of the saffron forces and also the country being placed firmly on a new economic path, away from the Nehru years of public sector socialism.

BJP hopes to break new ground with Bharat Ratna awards
BJP hopes to break new ground with Bharat Ratna awards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought to send out the message that the ruling BJP, unlike its predecessors at the helm, is not guided by parochial politics in recognising contributions in the public life, as the party looks to break...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances