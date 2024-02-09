RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nawaz Sharif says his govt will try to improve ties with neighbours
February 09, 2024  23:19
In an indirect goodwill message to India, Pakistan's former premier Nawaz Sharif on Friday said that his government would try to improve relations with the neighbouring countries. 

Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz technically emerged the single largest party in the National Assembly despite the fact that the number of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supported independent candidates was higher than any political party. 

"We would improve ties with the world and with our neighbours and try to solve all issues with them (neighbours)," the 74-year-old former three-time premier said. 

He asked his supporters if they agree with his point of view (regarding ties with neighbours), and hundreds of supporters present to hear him apparently backed him with a roar. 

While Sharif stopped mentioning India directly in his speech, the use of word "neighbours" could hardly be missed as Sharif in his previous tenures also tried to mend ties with India. 

However, terror attacks on Indian defence installations by Pakistan-based terrorists derailed the Indo-Pak relations. 

Sharif made the speech as the complete result of the 265 contested seats of the National Assembly was still awaited. 

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the results of 224 constituencies have been declared, showing that independents won 92 seats, PML-N 63, PPP 50, Muttahida Qaumi Movement 12 and other parties got 7 seats. -- PTI
