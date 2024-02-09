Modi remark: BJP men attack scribe Wagle's car





They were protesting his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LK Advani after the ruling party patriarch was awarded the Bharat Ratna.





A Deccan police station official said BJP workers threw ink on the car in which Wagle and two others, Aseem Sarode and Vishwambhar Choudhary, were travelling under police protection to the 'Nirbhay Bano' event organised by Rashtra Seva Dal in Singhad Road area in Pune.





Television visuals showed BJP workers mobbing the car at Khandoji Baba Chowk and vandalising it, resulting in the vehicle's windscreen and side panes getting damaged.





Wagle managed to reach the venue of the event under police protection, the official added.





Addressing the 'Nirbhay Bano' event, Wagle said, "I forgive all those who attacked me. I have been attacked six times earlier and this was the seventh."





Workers from the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi were engaged in a standoff outside the Rashtra Seva Dal premises earlier, with protesters saying they would now allow Wagle to speak at the event.





Earlier in the day, a case was registered here against Wagle for allegedly making offensive remarks against the PM and Advani. -- PTI

The car of journalist Nikhil Wagle was attacked on Friday allegedly by Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Pune while he was travelling to attend an event, officials said.