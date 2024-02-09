RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi eats lunch with MPs at Parliament canteen
February 09, 2024  23:35
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lunch with some MPs belonging to different parties at the Parliament canteen on Friday. 

Biju Janata Dal leader Sasmit Patra, Revolutionary Socialist Party leader N K Premachandran, Telugu Desam Party's K Ram Mohan Naidu, Bahujan Samaj Party's Ritesh Pandey and some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Union minister L Murugan and Heena Gavit, were with Modi as they had lunch together. 

Modi later posted pictures of their meal together and said, "Enjoyed a sumptuous lunch, made even better thanks to the company of parliamentary colleagues from various parties and different parts of India." 

Parliament's Winter session ends on Saturday. It is the last session of Parliament before the Lok Sabha elections, expected in April-May. -- PTI
