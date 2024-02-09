Mehrauli: A mosque demolished, and orphans displaced





His home in Delhi - the Akhoondji Mosque, estimated to be at least 600 years old, and its adjoining madrassa (religious school) - was also green, its joists, beams and several archways painted in the same colour.





In a new city, looking at the familiar colour made Fawad feel safe. But now, he says it makes him cry.





The 12-year-old loved looking at the grass, leaves and trees around the mosque where he lived and studied in India's capital Delhi. He moved here two years ago from a neighbouring state after his parents suddenly died.