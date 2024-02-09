RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mehrauli: A mosque demolished, and orphans displaced
February 09, 2024  11:41
Representational image
The 12-year-old loved looking at the grass, leaves and trees around the mosque where he lived and studied in India's capital Delhi. He moved here two years ago from a neighbouring state after his parents suddenly died.

His home in Delhi - the Akhoondji Mosque, estimated to be at least 600 years old, and its adjoining madrassa (religious school) - was also green, its joists, beams and several archways painted in the same colour.

In a new city, looking at the familiar colour made Fawad feel safe. But now, he says it makes him cry.

Read the report here. 
