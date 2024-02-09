RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Markets trade firm on buying in Reliance, TCS
February 09, 2024  10:01
image
Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Friday amid buying in Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and ICICI Bank along with largely firm Asian markets. 

 After a flat beginning, the 30-share BSE Sensex further climbed 122.61 points to 71,551.04 in early trade. 

The Nifty went up by 45.45 points to 21,763.40. Among the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Wipro, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Tech Mahindra were the major gainers. Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Akash NG Can Shoot Enemy Target In Seconds
Akash NG Can Shoot Enemy Target In Seconds

By the time the enemy aircraft is 50 km away, the Akash-NG's computers have calculated the launch trajectory and impact point and launched the missile.

Modi's Obsession With Nehru
Modi's Obsession With Nehru

The satta market is accepting bets on how many times Modiji will mention Nehru at his election rallies, says A Ganesh Nadar with a wink.

Ashwin Has Their Number!
Ashwin Has Their Number!

As Ashwin nears his 500th Test wicket, here are some of the batters who have been unable to read him and have been his victims one time too many.

What Reforms Can We Expect, Modiji?
What Reforms Can We Expect, Modiji?

Assuming we still have a Modi-led majority government after May 2024, there is no guarantee that reforms will move at anything more than a snail's pace, though we must be thankful even for that, notes R Jagannathan.

Aarya 3 Review: Too many subplots
Aarya 3 Review: Too many subplots

Aarya Aakhri Vaar should have been slicker and more polished than the first, or at least ended with a louder bang, observes Deepa Gahlot.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances