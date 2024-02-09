RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Malegaon blast: Kalsangra's property to be attached
February 09, 2024  20:04
File image
A special National Investigation Agency court has issued a warrant to attach the property of 2008 Malegaon blast case accused Ramchandra Kalsangra who is absconding. 

The "warrant of attachment" was issued by special judge AK Lahoti on Thursday as the court could not secure his presence despite issuance of warrant and proclamation order. 

In his order, Judge Lahoti said his predecessor had issued a warrant against Kalsangra but it could not be executed as the accused had absconded. 

Thereafter, the order of issue of proclamation was passed but the accused failed to be present, the court said. 

"Therefore, as per Section 83 (of Code of Criminal Procedure) the warrant of attachment is issued by this court to attach the property of absconding accused Ramchandra Gopalsingh Kalsangra," it said. 

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from Mumbai in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008. 

The case was initially probed by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad before it was transferred to the National Investigation Agency in 2011. 

As per the NIA, Kalsangra was part of the blast conspiracy and knew BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal Pragya Thakur, who is a prime accused in the case. -- PTI
