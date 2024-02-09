Maha minister Bhujbal receives death threat





An unknown person sent a letter to his office in Nashik informing him about a contract to kill him.





It was claimed in the letter that this contract has been given to five people for Rs 50 lakh, Chhagan Bhujbal's office stated.





Bhujbal's supporters have demanded additional security for him, it stated.





The Nashik police is investigating the letter.





They are also looking into whether there is a need to provide additional security to the NCP leader, Nasik Police officials said.





The threat comes days after the Election Commission on Tuesday allotted the NCP name and symbol to the faction led by Ajit Pawar, a decision that came as a major blow to the faction led by party founder Sharad Pawar.





The Sharad Pawar faction got a new name 'Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar' on Wednesday.





The poll panel's decision was taken after more than 10 hearings spread over more than six months.





The Election Commission said that the decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of the petition, which included tests of aims and objectives of the party constitution, test of party constitution and tests of a majority both organisational and legislative. -- ANI

