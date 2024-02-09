RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Last 10 years restored India's glory: FM in Parl
February 09, 2024  12:33
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha: "'White Paper' has been laid on the table by the government, after 10 years of pulling out an Indian Economy which was in fragile five to reach the stage of top five. It is a statement laid with responsibility..."

Expect stormy scenes in the Lok Sabha today as the members will participate in the discussion on the 'White Paper', tabled by the Union Finance Minister. The Paper compares the economic management during 10 years of the Congress-led UPA government with that of 10 years of the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled dispensation.
