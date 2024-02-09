RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India sees single-day rise of 121 COVID-19 cases
February 09, 2024  15:41
India saw a single-day rise of 121 cases of COVID-19, while the number of active cases of the infection has declined to 856, the health ministry said on Friday. 

 One new death has been reported in a span of 24 hours from Maharashtra, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am. 

 The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but cases begun to increase after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

 After December 5, a maximum of a single-day rise of 841 new cases were reported on December 31, 2023, which is 0.2 per cent of the peak cases reported in May 2021, official sources said. Of the total active cases, a large majority of these (around 92 per cent) are recovering under home isolation. 

 "The currently available data suggests that the JN.1 variant is neither leading to an exponential rise in the new cases nor a surge in the hospitalisation and mortality," the official source stated.
