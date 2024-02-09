RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


I knew Dr MS Swaminathan closely: PM
February 09, 2024  13:14
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares this image with Dr MS Swaminathan: "It is a matter of immense joy that the Government of India is conferring the Bharat Ratna on Dr MS Swaminathan, in recognition of his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers' welfare. He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernizing Indian agriculture. We also recognise his invaluable work as an innovator and mentor and encourage learning and research among several students. Dr. Swaminathan's visionary leadership has not only transformed Indian agriculture but also ensured the nation's food security and prosperity. He was someone I knew closely and l always valued his insights and inputs."
