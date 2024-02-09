I blame Gandhis: PV Narasimha's Rao's grandson





NV Subhash, Narasimha Rao's grandson, said that he feels emotional at this point because they have been expecting that the Bharat Ratna will be delayed.





Blaming the UPA government for making Narasimha Rao a scapegoat for the failures of the Congress party, Subhash said, "PM Modi has conferred PV Narasimha Rao, though he belongs to the Congress party. Now, I blame the UPA government, especially the Gandhi family, from 2004 to 2014, when the UPA government was in power in the centre, leave alone Bharat Ratna or any awards, the Gandhi family was very, very instrumental in making Narasimha Rao a scapegoat for the failures of the Congress party."





"It's a matter of pride and an honour for us that at this point in time, at this crucial juncture where Narendra Modi has become the national leader and as the leader of the whole world, he has been constantly recognising whether it is Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, or including the Bharat Ratna, it is. I feel very, very emotional at this point in time because we have been expecting that the Bharat Ratna would be delayed. As a family member, I also thank the BJP Telangana for their efforts and making this a grand success and the dream come true," he added.





BRS MLC and daughter of PV Narasimha Rao, Surabhi Vani Devi, also expressed her happiness and termed it "great recognition."







"His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth," Modi said.

"Narasimha Rao Garu's tenure as prime minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development," he added.

Modi said Rao's contributions to India's foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader who not only steered India through critical transformations but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage. Paying rich tributes to Rao, who passed away in 2004, PM Modi said he served the country extensively in various capacities as a distinguished scholar and statesman. He said Rao is equally remembered for the work he did as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, a Union minister and as lawmaker in Parliament and assembly for many years.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao would be conferred with the prestigious Bharat Ratna award, BJP leader NV Subhash on Friday thanked the BJP Telangana for honouring the latter with the country's highest honour.