RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Haldwani violence 'not communal'
February 09, 2024  11:00
image
Security has been heightened in the violence-hit area of Haldwani, Uttarakhand, after violence broke out in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani, on Thursday, following an anti-encroachment drive.

Expressing deep concern over the Haldwani violence incident Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh termed the incident as unfortunate and assured that the accused will be identified and strict action will be taken against them.

Singh emphasized that the incident was not communal in nature and urged everyone to refrain from making it a communal or sensitive issue. She clarified that no particular community was involved in the retaliation.

"The police station has been completely damaged by the mob...This is an unfortunate incident. The accused will be identified and strict action will be taken. This (incident) was not communal. I request everybody to not make it communal or sensitive. Any particular community did not retaliate...This was an effort to challenge the state machinery, state govt and the law and order situation...A briefing will be done again in the evening," she said.

Nainital DM Vandana Singh addressed the media on Friday, providing details about the violence in Haldwani following an anti-encroachment drive."

According to official information till now, two people have died," DM Singh confirmed.

Refuting claims of the property being a Madrasa, the DM specified that it was an empty property.

"It is an empty property that has two structures, which are not registered as religious structure or has been given any such recognition. Some call the structure a madrasa," she said.

The DM said the demolition drive started peacefully but stones were pelted on the Municipal Corporation's team. The DM said the attack on the forces was planned. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Akash NG Can Shoot Enemy Target In Seconds
Akash NG Can Shoot Enemy Target In Seconds

By the time the enemy aircraft is 50 km away, the Akash-NG's computers have calculated the launch trajectory and impact point and launched the missile.

Modi's Obsession With Nehru
Modi's Obsession With Nehru

The satta market is accepting bets on how many times Modiji will mention Nehru at his election rallies, says A Ganesh Nadar with a wink.

Ashwin Has Their Number!
Ashwin Has Their Number!

As Ashwin nears his 500th Test wicket, here are some of the batters who have been unable to read him and have been his victims one time too many.

What Reforms Can We Expect, Modiji?
What Reforms Can We Expect, Modiji?

Assuming we still have a Modi-led majority government after May 2024, there is no guarantee that reforms will move at anything more than a snail's pace, though we must be thankful even for that, notes R Jagannathan.

Aarya 3 Review: Too many subplots
Aarya 3 Review: Too many subplots

Aarya Aakhri Vaar should have been slicker and more polished than the first, or at least ended with a louder bang, observes Deepa Gahlot.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances