Haldwani violence 'not communal'
February 09, 2024  11:00
image
Security has been heightened in the violence-hit area of Haldwani, Uttarakhand, after violence broke out in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani, on Thursday, following an anti-encroachment drive.

Expressing deep concern over the Haldwani violence incident Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh termed the incident as unfortunate and assured that the accused will be identified and strict action will be taken against them.

Singh emphasized that the incident was not communal in nature and urged everyone to refrain from making it a communal or sensitive issue. She clarified that no particular community was involved in the retaliation.

"The police station has been completely damaged by the mob...This is an unfortunate incident. The accused will be identified and strict action will be taken. This (incident) was not communal. I request everybody to not make it communal or sensitive. Any particular community did not retaliate...This was an effort to challenge the state machinery, state govt and the law and order situation...A briefing will be done again in the evening," she said.

Nainital DM Vandana Singh addressed the media on Friday, providing details about the violence in Haldwani following an anti-encroachment drive."

According to official information till now, two people have died," DM Singh confirmed.

Refuting claims of the property being a Madrasa, the DM specified that it was an empty property.

"It is an empty property that has two structures, which are not registered as religious structure or has been given any such recognition. Some call the structure a madrasa," she said.

The DM said the demolition drive started peacefully but stones were pelted on the Municipal Corporation's team. The DM said the attack on the forces was planned. -- ANI
