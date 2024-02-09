Haldwani violence: CM orders strict action





During the meeting, the CM gave orders to take strict action against the rioters and miscreants involved in the violence that took place.





Security has been heightened in the violence-hit area of Haldwani, Uttarakhand, after violence broke out in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani, on Thursday, following an anti-encroachment drive.





Expressing deep concern over the Haldwani violence incident, Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh termed the incident unfortunate and assured that the accused will be identified and strict action will be taken against them.





Singh emphasized that the incident was not communal and urged everyone to refrain from making it a communal or sensitive issue. She clarified that no particular community was involved in the retaliation.





"The police station has been completely damaged by the mob...This is an unfortunate incident. The accused will be identified and strict action will be taken. This (incident) was not communal. I request everybody to not make it communal or sensitive. Any particular community did not retaliate...This was an effort to challenge the state machinery, state govt and the law and order situation...A briefing will be done again in the evening," she said.





Refuting claims of the property being a Madrasa, the DM specified that it was an empty property.

In the wake of the recent violence in Banbhulpura, Haldwani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a high-level meeting with officials on Friday to review the current situation in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani.