Haldwani rioters to be booked under NSA: DGP
February 09, 2024  17:57
Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar on Friday said action under the stringent National Security Act will be taken against those who attacked police personnel and indulged in arson and vandalism in Haldwani.

The DGP along with ADG (law and order) AP Anshuman visited the violence-hit town in Nainital district to assess the situation in consultation with senior officials.

"Action under the NSA will be taken against unruly elements who attacked police personnel, and indulged in arson and vandalism at the police station in Banbhoolpura," he said.

The situation has been brought under control to a large extent with the imposition of curfew but the efforts at the moment are focused on bringing back normalcy in the town within the next 24 hours, DGP Kumar said.

Kumar held a meeting with district officials in Haldwani to get their feedback on the situation and visited the hospitals where the injured were admitted and the police station which was torched and vandalised by miscreants.

A high alert has been sounded across the state following violence in Haldwani that broke out after the demolition of an illegally-built madrasa and a place for offering namaaz inside its premises in Malik ka Bageecha area in the Muslim-dominated Banbhoolpura locality.

Two people were killed and three critically injured in the Thursday violence. -- PTI
