Govt to table Ram temple motion in Parl tomorrow

Govt to table Ram temple motion in Parl tomorrowFebruary 09, 2024 22:08
Ram temple, Ayodhya
The government will bring in a motion on Ram Temple in both Houses of Parliament tomorrow.
In the Lok Sabha, the motion will be brought under Rule 193 and will be moved by BJP MPs Satya Pal Singh, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Santosh Pande.
In the Rajya Sabha, the motion will be brought under Rule 176 and will be moved by BJP MPs K Laxman, Sudhanshu Trivedi and Rakesh Sinha, ANI reported quoting top sources.
