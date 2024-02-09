Govt to table Ram temple motion in Parl tomorrow





In the Lok Sabha, the motion will be brought under Rule 193 and will be moved by BJP MPs Satya Pal Singh, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Santosh Pande.





In the Rajya Sabha, the motion will be brought under Rule 176 and will be moved by BJP MPs K Laxman, Sudhanshu Trivedi and Rakesh Sinha, ANI reported quoting top sources.

