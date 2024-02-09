Dhankar tells this new MP to get orientation course





Dhankhar fell short of naming the TMC member when he kept raising his voice in the house during question hour and asked TMC floor leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray to see him in his chamber during the day.





Gokhale had asked a supplementary question on overcrowding of trains and what the government was doing to increase the capacity of trains.





However, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told him that his supplementary question did not pertain to the question since it was related to the implementation of Kotipalli-Narasapur railway project, and asked him to take an orientation course instead.





"I request your kind self to have an orientation course for the honourable member because when a supplementary question has to be asked, that has to be related to the questions," the minister said.





Gokhale took offence to these remarks of Vaishnaw and started raising his voice. "Mr Gokhale, your conduct is ignoble, indecorous, against rules. Your party leaders need to enlighten you," the chairman said, asking Sukhendu Sekhar Ray to speak.





"I am extremely pained. It is expected of the floor leader to enlighten the young member. If he makes it a habit day in and day out, force my hands. This is not a mileage matter.





"Mr Ray, I strongly appeal to you to take up the matter in your parliamentary party, take up the matter with your leadership. I have the highest regard for all political parties. I want this house to make the government accountable but you can't be a part of the shouting brigade and that is also getting into an absolutely irrational approach," the chairman said.





Ray in his response said the question raised by his party member may not be related to the main question, but the minister could have said that since it is not related to the question he is not answering.





"Instead, he in his excitement said he should take an orientation course. I am not supporting what my member has said."





The Chairman said, "I would urge Mr Sukhendu Sekhar Ray to make it convenient to see me in the chamber today. I take a very serious view of the matter."

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday took serious note of TMC member Saket Gokhale's raising his voice in the house and warned him against repeating the "indecorous" behaviour.