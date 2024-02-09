RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Delay in announcing Pak poll results raises eyebrows
February 09, 2024  08:34
image
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced first results of the 2024 polls in the early hours of Friday, more than 10 hours after voting ended amid allegations of rigging, sporadic violence and a countrywide mobile phone shutdown.

ECP Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal declared the first results at a press conference in Islamabad around 3 am Friday. 

Samiullah Khan, an independent backed by cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's PTI, won the PK-76 seat of the Kyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly by securing over 18,000 votes, he said.
 
Independent candidate Fazal Hakeem Khan, also backed by the PTI, took 25,330 votes to win PK-6, he said.

PTI-backed independent candidate Ali Shah has bagged Swat's PK-4 constituency as per initial results from the Election Commission of Pakistan. He secured 30,022 votes.

The polls closed Thursday 5 pm and ballot counting began but there was no clear picture till about 3 am Friday from the ECP about which party was leading.

As political parties complained about the delay and questioned the poll authority, the ECP directed all the provincial election commissioners and returning officers to announce the results within half an hour or else face strict action.
 
In a press release issued well past the midnight, the electoral watchdog also said the statements being run by media channels regarding the ECP were not true.

When asked about the delay, Zafar Iqbal told the press conference it was because the Returning Officers were still compiling the results. He also rejected the PTI's claim that the ECP was manipulating the results to "control the victory" of the party. 

"This is not the case. By Friday morning, results will come to fore," Iqbal said.

Earlier, the Returning Officers had allegedly stopped issuing results to the media following an "apparent victory" of the PTI most seats in Punjab and Kyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces.
 
PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Khan in a statement claimed his party has won over 150 national assembly seats and also is in a position to form governments in Punjab and KPK. He urged the ECP to announce all results without any further delay.    

The caretaker government of Pakistan was yet to restore cellphone and mobile internet services in the country which were shut down just before 8 am on Thursday citing security issues on the polling day. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Should You Invest In ELSS?
Should You Invest In ELSS?

If you are overweight on fixed-income instruments, go for ELSS, and vice versa.

Will Jadeja Play Rajkot Test?
Will Jadeja Play Rajkot Test?

Ravindra Jadeja's recovery from the hamstring injury seems to be on the right track.

Only Dhoni Could Do This!
Only Dhoni Could Do This!

In preparation for IPL 2024, during a nets session on Thursday, February 8, 2024, the Chennai Super Kings captain was seen using a bat bearing the logo of a new brand.

Protesting farmers stopped from marching to Parliament
Protesting farmers stopped from marching to Parliament

Thousands of farmers from around 100 villages of Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday took to the streets seeking hiked compensation, bringing traffic to a standstill in several parts of Delhi-NCR as they made an unsuccessful bid to march...

Rahul thanks BJP for 'confirming' that Modi is not OBC by birth
Rahul thanks BJP for 'confirming' that Modi is not OBC by birth

Union ministers Prahlad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan alleged that Gandhi has been spreading lies on this issue.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances