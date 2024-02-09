Cong MP demands LS discuss Himanta's Rs 58-cr tab





The Congress MP from Kaliabor said that Rs 58,23,07,104, spent on air travel for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other VIPs, including for non-governmental purposes, are very concerning.





"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: Recent reports of the Assam government spending Rs 58,23,07,104 on air travel for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other VIPs, including for non-governmental purposes are very concerning. The aforementioned sum represents a significant amount of public money, which could have been used for crucial development projects or social welfare initiatives in Assam. Its allocation for CM's travel, especially for non-governmental purposes, raises serious concerns about financial priorities and accountability," the Congress MP wrote in a letter to the Lok Sabha Secretary General.





Gogoi alleged that some of the chartered flights were used for attending political events and weddings outside Assam, potentially violating the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct.





"As per media reports, some of the chartered flights were used for attending political events and weddings outside Assam, potentially violating the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct. This misuse of public resources for personal or political gains warrants immediate investigation. The details of the travel expenditure, including specific purposes, destinations, and justifications for using chartered flights instead of commercial options, remain unclear.





"If such exorbitant spending on VIP travel goes unchecked, it sets a dangerous precedent for other states and undermines the principle of responsible budgetary allocation. This matter demands immediate attention to uphold ethical governance and prevent similar misuses in the future. I believe this matter is of grave national importance," he added.





