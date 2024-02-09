RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Can Rahul and Sonia specify their caste, religion: BJP MP
February 09, 2024  13:10
Amid Rahul Gandhi's 'Other Backward Caste (OBC)' remarks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Harnath Yadav on Friday asked "Can Rahul and Sonia Gandhi specify their caste and religion?" Harnath told ANI that the Congress cannot tolerate the fact that PM Modi comes from a backward class.

"Can Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi specify their caste and religion? A person who doesn't know himself has no right to say such things. Congress' DNA is against the backward classes. They cannot tolerate the fact that PM Modi comes from a backward class. People of the country no longer take Rahul Gandhi seriously. He will wipe out Congress himself," he said.
