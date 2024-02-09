Can Rahul and Sonia specify their caste, religion: BJP MP





"Can Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi specify their caste and religion? A person who doesn't know himself has no right to say such things. Congress' DNA is against the backward classes. They cannot tolerate the fact that PM Modi comes from a backward class. People of the country no longer take Rahul Gandhi seriously. He will wipe out Congress himself," he said.

Amid Rahul Gandhi's 'Other Backward Caste (OBC)' remarks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Harnath Yadav on Friday asked "Can Rahul and Sonia Gandhi specify their caste and religion?" Harnath told ANI that the Congress cannot tolerate the fact that PM Modi comes from a backward class.