Biden nominates Indian origin judge to US court





A child of immigrants from India and Kenya, Bulsara, 46, has been a US magistrate judge for the eastern district of New York since 2017.





He was the first South Asian American federal judge to serve on any court in the Second Circuit when he was appointed as a magistrate judge.





The White House announced Bulsara's nomination on Thursday as Biden named the 45th round of judicial nominees, which included four individuals to federal district courts.





All of them are extraordinarily qualified, experienced, and devoted to the rule of law and the Constitution, a media statement said.





These choices also continue to fulfill the President's promise to ensure that the nation's courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds, the White House said.

President Joe Biden has nominated Indian-origin judge Sanket Jayshukh Bulsara, an expert in securities, contract, bankruptcy, and regulatory matters, for the United States district court for the eastern district of New York.