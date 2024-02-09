RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Biden nominates Indian origin judge to US court
February 09, 2024  18:26
US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden has nominated Indian-origin judge Sanket Jayshukh Bulsara, an expert in securities, contract, bankruptcy, and regulatory matters, for the United States district court for the eastern district of New York. 

A child of immigrants from India and Kenya, Bulsara, 46, has been a US magistrate judge for the eastern district of New York since 2017. 

He was the first South Asian American federal judge to serve on any court in the Second Circuit when he was appointed as a magistrate judge. 

The White House announced Bulsara's nomination on Thursday as Biden named the 45th round of judicial nominees, which included four individuals to federal district courts. 

All of them are extraordinarily qualified, experienced, and devoted to the rule of law and the Constitution, a media statement said. 

These choices also continue to fulfill the President's promise to ensure that the nation's courts reflect the diversity that is one of our greatest assets as a country both in terms of personal and professional backgrounds, the White House said. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Something unique in the mitti and paani of Bharat'
'Something unique in the mitti and paani of Bharat'

'There is something in our desh ki mitti that has held us together.'
'So many conquerors, colonisers, cultures came and went, but we withstood them and rose up again.'

All you need to know about Bharat Ratna MS Swaminathan
All you need to know about Bharat Ratna MS Swaminathan

MS had written that seeds of the green revolution were first sown in the fields of CRRI through the indica-japonica rice crosses, and decided that the plant type should be tailored to be functionally responsive to external application of...

The Fears Of The Only Voice
The Fears Of The Only Voice

The prime minister's insistence that his voice cannot be suppressed left me both puzzled and amused. He has at his call, the government's official news dissemination/publicity channels, the pliant newspapers and television channels that...

Date Night For Rakul-Jackky
Date Night For Rakul-Jackky

A screening of Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's new release Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was held in Mumbai on Thursday night.

Days after surrender, Bilkis Bano rapist out on 5-day parole
Days after surrender, Bilkis Bano rapist out on 5-day parole

Convict Pradip Modhiya, a resident of Dahod district, has been released from Godhra district jail on parole due to the death of his father-in-law.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances