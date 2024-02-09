Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh





Rao steered India through critical transformations and also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage, while Charan Singh dedicated to his incomparable contribution to country, Modi said. "Rao's visionary leadership instrumental in making India economically advanced, laid solid foundation for its prosperity, growth," PM Modi said.

Former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Charan Singh to be awarded Bharat Ratna, along with agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan, announces PM Modi.