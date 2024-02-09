Anshula Kapoor debuts as an author





Anshula explores the themes of family, body image, mending relationships and forming new bonds with her family, her bond with her brother Arjun Kapoor, among other things. She writes candidly about the pain of losing her mother to a bitter battle with cancer, growing up in a single-parent household, and how this has had an impact on making her into the person she is today.

The moving and candid book gives a glimpse of Anshula's childhood, her constant struggle with her body, and the personal growth journey that's helped her reach a place where she finally loves herself today.