RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
7 patients complain of vision loss after cataract surgery in Guj, probe ordered
February 09, 2024  21:49
File image
File image
At least seven persons have complained of partial or complete loss of vision after undergoing cataract surgery at a trust-run hospital in Patan district of Gujarat, prompting authorities to order a probe. 

Of total 13 persons who underwent surgery at Sarvodaya Eye Hospital in Radhanpur town on February 2, seven patients developed complications due to infection, said hospital trustee Bharti Vakharia. 

Five of them were shifted to the M and J Institute Of Ophthalmology at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and two were shifted to a hospital in Visnagar town in Mehsana district, she added. 

The health and family welfare department has formed a committee to conduct an inquiry, said health minister Rushikesh Patel. 

"Stern action will be taken against those found guilty of any negligence," he told reporters in Patan. 

This was the second such incident in the state in a span of one month. On January 10, as many as 17 elderly persons suffered loss of vision due to infection after undergoing cataract surgery at a trust-run hospital at Mandal village of Ahmedabad district. 

In the present case, hospital trustee Vakharia said seven of the 13 patients who underwent cataract operation returned three days later as they developed eye infections. 

"The culture report of our operation theatre was normal, which proves that we were not at fault. A team of government doctors visited our hospital and collected samples for further probe," she added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Was always confident about getting back to scoring runs: Padikkal
Was always confident about getting back to scoring runs: Padikkal

Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal on Friday expressed his delight after smashing his third century of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, saying he was always confident of making a strong back after going through a lean patch in the last...

Independents backed by Imran's party take lead in Pak poll
Independents backed by Imran's party take lead in Pak poll

Jailed ex-Pakistan premier Imran Khan's party-backed independent candidates on Friday sprang a surprise by winning 86 seats out of the 201 results declared following unusual delays and allegations of rigging, as the country appeared...

MCC Committee recommends at least 3-match Test series
MCC Committee recommends at least 3-match Test series

A minimum of three-match Test series and the home team footing the bill of the visiting side in a bilateral contest are some of the recommendations made by the MCC's World Cricket Committee.

Uddhav Sena leader's murder: Police arrest bodyguard of accused
Uddhav Sena leader's murder: Police arrest bodyguard of accused

The crime branch of police, which is probing the case, had detained bodyguard Amarendra Mishra for questioning earlier in the day.

Forex reserves jump to $622.47 billion
Forex reserves jump to $622.47 billion

India's forex reserves jumped by $5.74 billion to $622.47 billion for the week ended February 2, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. In the previous week, the overall reserves had increased by $591 million to $616.73 billion. In October...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances