4 dead, 100 cops injured in Haldwani violence
February 09, 2024  09:40
Four people died and over 100 police personnel were injured after violence erupted in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area on Thursday during an anti-encroachment drive, a senior official said. 

"Four people died in the violence-hit Banbhoolpura and more than 100 policemen were injured," said State ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman. Following the unrest, the district administration suspended internet services and ordered the closure of all schools and colleges. "Internet services suspended after violence in Banbhoolpura of Haldwani in which so far 4 people have died and more than 100 policemen were injured. The administration has also ordered the closure of all schools and colleges," Nainital District Administration. 

 Uttarakhand government has put high alert in the state as a precaution after the violence. 

 Earlier, four companies of paramilitary forces were rushed to Haldwani in Nainital district after violence erupted on Thursday in Banbhoolpura during an anti-encroachment drive. According to the Uttarakhand Police, two companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) from Udham Singh Nagar also reached Haldwani. 

 Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Inspector General Nilesh Anand Bharne, the spokesperson for Police Headquarters, said, "Four companies of paramilitary personnel have been sent to the violence-hit area of Haldwani. Two companies of PAC from Udham Singh Nagar have already reached Haldwani." 

 A curfew has been enforced in Banbhoolpura on the orders of the District Magistrate and a shoot-at-sight order has also been issued against 'rioters'.
