With INDIA bloc but talks taking forever: AAP





Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak announced the names of the three candidates -- Manoj Dhanohar from Dibrugarh, Bhaven Chaudhary from Guwahati and Rishi Raj from Sonitpur.





"We are partners of a mature and sensible alliance and we have full faith that the INDIA bloc will accept it. But winning elections is most important. We are beginning preparations for these three seats immediately," he said.





Pathak rued that there is less time remaining for the polls and stressed that with time running out, it will become difficult to contest polls.





"All things should be expedited. Talks have been going on for months but still there is no result. We are with the INDIA bloc in fighting against the Modi government. All the decisions on alliance should be taken immediately," he stressed. -- PTI

