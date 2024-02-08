RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
With INDIA bloc but talks taking forever: AAP
February 08, 2024  14:13
An INDIA bloc meeting
An INDIA bloc meeting
The AAP On Thursday announced three candidates for as many seats in Assam for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and hoped that the INDIA bloc will allow them to contest from these constituencies. 

 Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak announced the names of the three candidates -- Manoj Dhanohar from Dibrugarh, Bhaven Chaudhary from Guwahati and Rishi Raj from Sonitpur. 

 "We are partners of a mature and sensible alliance and we have full faith that the INDIA bloc will accept it. But winning elections is most important. We are beginning preparations for these three seats immediately," he said.

 Pathak rued that there is less time remaining for the polls and stressed that with time running out, it will become difficult to contest polls. 

 "All things should be expedited. Talks have been going on for months but still there is no result. We are with the INDIA bloc in fighting against the Modi government. All the decisions on alliance should be taken immediately," he stressed. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India scraps Free Movement Regime with Myanmar
India scraps Free Movement Regime with Myanmar

The FMR allows people residing close to the India-Myanmar border to venture 16 km into each other's territory without any documents.

Will Ankita-Vicky Divorce Post Bigg Boss?
Will Ankita-Vicky Divorce Post Bigg Boss?

'Our fights came out on TV, which may not happen for other normal couples.' 'Because of this, our relationship has become stronger.'

'I have danced with Sushmita Sen!'
'I have danced with Sushmita Sen!'

'She got really close, and I was like, oh Miss Universe and me dancing!'

'This film makes you become patient'
'This film makes you become patient'

'Usually, we are always worried that we are missing out something in life.' 'We are very keen for the audience to have this as a cinema experience in theatres.' 'You get the rare chance to be patient.'

Indian batting lacking zing in Kohli's absence
Indian batting lacking zing in Kohli's absence

The former English skipper was also critical of his side's batting while pointing out India's issues with converting great starts to big scores, saying that hitting 30s and 40s does not win a team Test matches.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances